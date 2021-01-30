Apex (CPX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $231,976.38 and $1,139.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009411 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

