Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 206,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 410,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41.

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

