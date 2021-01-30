Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13.

