ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECMOHO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 105,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,081. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.20.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

