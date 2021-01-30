Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) Trading Down 22.2%

Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) shares dropped 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 50,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 37,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 32.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) Company Profile (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

