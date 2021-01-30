Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

