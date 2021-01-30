Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the December 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 850,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,865. The company has a market cap of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

