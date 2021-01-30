HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Shares Down 1.2%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.36. 10,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.