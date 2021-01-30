Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) (ETR:SNH) Shares Up 24.3%

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) (ETR:SNH)’s stock price shot up 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €0.13 ($0.16) and last traded at €0.11 ($0.13). 168,350,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 736% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.09 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $468.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is €0.07 and its 200 day moving average is €0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, France, Poland, Africa, Rest of Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Conforama, Pepkor Group, Pepkor Africa, Corporate and Treasury Services, and All Other segments. The company retails furniture and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.