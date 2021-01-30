iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 7,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.