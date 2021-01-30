Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after buying an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. 3,433,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

