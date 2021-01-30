Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,806 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.17. 3,612,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

