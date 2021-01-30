Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,630 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,768,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

