Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 211 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $425.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $452.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

