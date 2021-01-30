Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,376 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $563,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded down $18.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $701.26. 801,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,324. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $722.31 and its 200 day moving average is $638.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.