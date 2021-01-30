Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $634,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.