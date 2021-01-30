HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UNM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,604. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

