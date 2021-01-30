Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. 32,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

