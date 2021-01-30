Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

