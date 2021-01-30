Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,811. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

