TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THS. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

THS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. 1,072,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

