Meta (MTA) Market Cap Achieves $48.05 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00008898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00263218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00065865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064931 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,599.19 or 0.92453390 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,799,943 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

