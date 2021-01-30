Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $19,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE SMAR opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $758,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $362,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at $710,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,614 shares of company stock worth $27,556,686 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

