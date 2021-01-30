Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Shares of CQP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

