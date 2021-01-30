The Macerich Company (MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 3rd

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years.

The Macerich stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

