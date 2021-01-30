RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RBGP opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. RBG Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.20 ($1.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.31. The stock has a market cap of £60.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.
About RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)
