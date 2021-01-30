RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RBGP opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. RBG Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.20 ($1.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.31. The stock has a market cap of £60.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

Get RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) alerts:

About RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.