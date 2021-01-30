Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

NYSE WYND opened at $44.24 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 344.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

