First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Buys C$39,000.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,230,313 shares in the company, valued at C$5,939,822.07.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 50,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Keith Neumeyer purchased 25,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.60.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

