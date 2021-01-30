Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 2,800 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $45.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $10,320,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

