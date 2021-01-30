Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 400 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,488,787.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $440.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

