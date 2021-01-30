Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $22,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPLP opened at $13.50 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

