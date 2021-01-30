Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $22,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SPLP opened at $13.50 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.90.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.