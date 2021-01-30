Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Stephen L. Eastman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.59 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

