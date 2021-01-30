Christopher D. Clark Buys 8,000 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 274,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

