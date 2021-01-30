Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.56 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.15 million, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 119,893 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

