Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

NYSE:CCI opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

