Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,864 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

