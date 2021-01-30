Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $231,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 424.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000.

RSP opened at $126.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

