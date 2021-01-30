Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 873 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

