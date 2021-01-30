Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $458.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

