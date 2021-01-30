Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $237.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

