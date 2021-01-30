Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 87.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 213,229 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.