Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

