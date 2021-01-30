Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 338,414 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 145,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.