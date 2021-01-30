Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.09.

MFC opened at C$23.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$26.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

