Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.15.

TSE GWO opened at C$29.20 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.88 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company has a market cap of C$27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1020675 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

In other Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) news, Director Arshil Jamal bought 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

