Royal Bank of Canada Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$25.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.70. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$25.12.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3562708 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

