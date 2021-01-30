Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVE. CSFB lowered Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.84.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$7.55 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

