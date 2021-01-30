Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.