Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

