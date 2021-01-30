Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.03

Shares of Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

